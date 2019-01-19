+44 
Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A furry attendee marches alongside her owner at the Womxn's March. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Marchers mount signs on their backs as capes. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A good boy dances with his owner before the march begins. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Attendees make their way to downtown Eugene. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
"Don't try to down-play my power.": Graciela Villavicencio holds up a quote empowering women to "fight and demand respect." Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A father carries his children through the end of the march. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Marchers make their way to downtown Eugene. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Lexi Longstreet proudly holds up her sign above her head. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Charlotte Allenbaugh holds her sign for all to see. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Bad boy: A march attendee dresses as a comedic version of President Donald Trump. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Marchers make their way from the Federal Courthouse toward Fifth Street. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Marchers depart the courthouse and make their way downtown. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Dreams: A young marcher weilds a sign. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Mayor of Eugene Lucy Vinis speaks at the pre-march rally. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden makes an appearance at the march. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A young participant dances along with Rise! Dance! Resist! Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
(Left to right): Genelle Hanken, Colleen Wylie, Margaret Melvin, Sherill Lorenzo and Lindi Quinn are on their third womxns march of the year. They came all the way from Coos Bay to attend the march in Eugene, Ore. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sue Ishaq is one of the pod coordinators for the organization, 500 Women Scientists, which seeks diversity, equality, and inclusion in science. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Brazilian percussion ensemble Samba Já leads the beat of the march. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The crowd listens attentively as a speaker announces that congressman Peter DeFazio donated the sound system "so that the city of Eugene could hear what democracy sounds like." Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Sydney Sampson marches to "take a stand" against the injustice in the Trump administration. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
When asked why she marches, Amanda Scibetta says, "for her," in reference to her daughter, Lucy Scibetta (left). Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Many of the signs at the march include this satirical statement that represents the marchers' desire for a wave of women in politics. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Marchers hold their signs high as they make their way through the city of Eugene. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A paticipant holds her sign high as the attendees celebrate the end of the march. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Imani Wolery marches for the rights and equality of women of color. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Robert "Doc" Wilson carries his well-dressed dog at the end of the march. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A young marcher smiles at fellow attendees while celebrating the end of the march. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
An attendee stands on the steps of the courthouse wielding a sign that explains why she marches. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Keep your laws out of my drawers: Colleen Wylie's sign is a witty critique of current legislation regarding women's bodies. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Jackie Anderson displays a sign that emphasizes the importance of diversity. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Participant holds her handwritten sign high. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Members of the United Academics UO Faculty Union attend the Womxn's March carrying signs that resemble giant fists of solidarity. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Dreams: A young participant shows her support with a sign covered in stickers. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Trump is bad: This young attendee's message is loud and clear. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Marchers make their way through downtown Eugene. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rise! Dance! Resist! performs at an intersection midway through the march. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Police and peacekeepers oversee the events of the city march. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
I'm with her: A marcher holds up a sign that addresses climate issues. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
"In 2019, we still have work to do.": The crowd of marchers begins its walk to support women. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
A young marcher waves a flag. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Two marchers share an embrace at the end of the mile-long route. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Chavon Wright stands tall holding a sign that urges the support of sex workers. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn's March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
March participants gather and dance to Brazilian percussion ensemble Samba Já at the march's conclusion. Thousands attend the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

