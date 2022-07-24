2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-9.jpg

Andre De Grasse of Canada finishes the Mens 4x100m final first, bringing home a gold medal for Canada. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-14.jpg

Gold medal winners from the United States (from left to right): Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry pose for for pictures before receiving their medals. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-10.jpg

The first hand off in the first heat of the Womens 4x400m relay is completed as athletes rush to their next teammate. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-4.jpg

Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay rejoices after finishing first in the Womens 5000m final, securing a gold medal for her country. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-2.jpg

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya celebrates his gold medal in the Mens 800m final. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-13.jpg

Fans prepare for another day filled with track as the first event in the afternooon session is the start of the mens high jump decathlon. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-5.jpg

A member of the crowd rushes onto the track past security during the winners of the Womens 5000m finals' celebrations. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-3.jpg

Female athletes compete in the Womens 5000m final on day nine of the championships. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-6.jpg

Kevin Mayer of France is introduced before his heat in the Mens decathlon 400m race. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-12.jpg

Agate St. hosts a variety of local vendors for event attendees to grab a bite outside the stadium. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-7.jpg

Twanisha Terry of the United States does a celebratory dance after taking the gold medal in the Womens 4x100m relay. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-8.jpg

Silver medalists (from left to right) Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Kemba Nelson of Jamaica celebrate after their placement in the Womens 4x100m relay final. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-15.jpg

Silver medalists (from left to right): Elijah Hall, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles and Marvin Bracy celebrate their win for hte United States in the Mens 4x100m final. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine-11.jpg

The soccer fields between Hayward Field and the Student Recreation center are used to host each country's medical tents. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.23.EMG.MAS.WACDayNine.jpg

Charokee Young of Jamaica is passed the baton by teammate Tiffany James during heat two of the Womens 4x400m relays. The second to last day of the World Athletics Championships is hosted at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

