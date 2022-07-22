Read more like this
featured
Photos: First weekend of the 2022 World Athletic Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon
- Maddie Stellingwerf
- Updated
- Comments
- Jamie Diep, Brennan Furber, Evan Reynolds and Simon Scannell
-
- Comments
Senior Photographer
Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Bill Kunerth
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
bkunerth@dailyemerald.com
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
kcarbone@dailyemerald.com
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
srondestvedt@dailyemerald.com