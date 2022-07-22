2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-3.jpg

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce take home the gold and silver medal in the Womens 200m race for Jamaica. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-5.jpg

Noah Lyles of the United States, celebrates earning his gold medal in the mens 200m final. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-2.jpg

German runner Sam Parsons shakes a member of the crowds hand after competing in the mens 5k. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-10.jpg

Mary Moora of Kenya helps up Germany's Majtie Kolberg after their 800m heat. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-6.jpg

All three medalists in the mens 200m rejoice and congratulate eachother in a clean sweep of the event for the United States. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-4.jpg

Medalists in the Womens 200m final, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce embrace each other after their win. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-7.jpg

United States sprinter, Noah Lyles celebrates his gold medal win in the mens 200m final as confetti pours down onto the track. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-8.jpg

Jerneja Smonkar of Slovenia charges forward during the womens 800m. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-9.jpg

Kenya's Mary Moraa celebrates her win in the Womens 800m. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-12.jpg

Italy's Emmaunel Ihemeje competes in the mens triple jump qualifiers. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7.jpg

The World Athletic Championships' mascot Legend the Bigfoot crosses the track between events. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-11.jpg

A portugal jumper practices for the triple jump qualifiers. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-13.jpg

Oscar Chelimo of Uganda finishes first in his heat of the 5000m. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.07.22.EMG.MAS.WACDay7-14.jpg

Runners take off in the first heat of the Mens 800m. Day seven of the 2022 World Athletic Championships takes place at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

