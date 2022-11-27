2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-4.jpg

Troy Franklin yells after a big catch that led to an important first down. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.29.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-5.jpg

Benny the Beaver and the Oregon Duck square up before the start of the big rivalry game. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-6.jpg

Andrew Boyle winds his leg back as he prepares for the opening kickoff. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-7.jpg

Oregon State Beaver, Damien Martinez, is engulfed by multiple Oregon Duck players. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-8.jpg

Beaver quarter back, Ben Gualbranson, looks to throw the ball before Noah Sewell (1) reaches him. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-9.jpg

Casey Rogers (98) celebrates a big defensive stop and forced turnover. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-10.jpg

Oregon running back, Jordan James, looks to the down marker to see if he got the first down. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-11.jpg

Chase Coat rises above the opposition to try to catch a deep ball. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-12.jpg

Chase Cota (23) celebrates with his team after a big opening touchdown for the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-13.jpg

Bo Nix (10) goes to high five Camden Lewis (49) after drilling the extra point. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-14.jpg

Bennet Williams (4), along with other Ducks, stop a Beaver running back. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-15.jpg

Oregon State fans yell at Duck players as they run to the visitors locker room for halftime. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-16.jpg

The Oregon Marching Band waves at the many Duck fans who traveled to Corvallis after playing the Duck's fight song. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-17.jpg

An Oregon Duck coach puts his hand on a tribute for Spencer Webb on the way out of the tunnel after halftime. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-18.jpg

Jordan James dives forward to get any extra yardage he can get as a Beaver comes to tackle him. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-19.jpg

Bo Nix carefully scrambles out of the pocket as to make sure not to aggravate his weak ankle. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vsOregonState-20.jpg

A Beaver defender misses his tackle on Christ Hutson leaving him with open field towards the end zone. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-21.jpg

The Ducks offense celebrates with Jordan James after his rushing touchdown. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-22.jpg

Noah Sewell smiles with his coach after a big defensive series. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-23.jpg

Noah Whittington (22) protects the ball as he falls backwards into an Oregon State defender. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-24.jpg

A Beaver fan revs their toy chainsaw during a Duck 3rd down. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-25.jpg

Bo Nix confidently drops back into his own end zone looking for an open receiver to pass to. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-26.jpg

Oregon State's, Alex Austin, yells after his defense comes up with a big stop. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Foorball.Oregon.vs.OregonState-27.jpg

Troy Franklin Boggs back to the sideline after not being able to convert on the 3rd down with a Beaver yelling at him. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-28.jpg

The Oregon State defense celebrates after a strong, game defining, defensive series. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-29.jpg

Two disappointed Duck fans surrounded by Beaver fans wait as the final seconds of the game pass. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonDucks-30.jpg

A Beavers fan erupts as the game clock reaches zero and their win becomes official. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-31.jpg

Moments after the game ends, the field becomes a sea of Beaver Orange cowboy hats. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-32.jpg

An Oregon State player yells at fans after he was gifted a cowboy hat. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-33.jpg

Jake Levengood hugs Porter Phillips with tears in his eyes during the post-game celebration. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 
2022.11.26.EMG.JS.Football.Oregon.vs.OregonState-34.jpg

A young Beavers fan sits on her fathers shoulders as he navigates through the sea of orange that has flooded the field post-game. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on November 26th, 2022, for their last game of the regular season. 

