photo edition 2019 collage.jpg

(Design by Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

A letter from the photo editor:

Last year, we in the Emerald’s production staff decided to attempt the first-ever print visual edition, with the goal of celebrating our staff’s incredibly diverse and artistic visual talent. As photo editor, I could not have imagined the final product turning out any better.

A lot can happen over the span of the year, and so we decided to do it again, in hopes this special edition will turn into a meaningful tradition for many years to come. Accompanying our print photo edition to look back on the past year, we have compiled this gallery of Emerald photographers' best photos of 2019.

Newspaper photographers wield a lot of responsibility. The act of pressing one’s finger down on a camera’s shutter button is a simple action, but the decision of when and how to do so will significantly change the outcome of an image: the moment it captures and how it interacts with both the subject and the viewer.

This selection of photos was curated based on considering certain factors, such as a photo’s historical value, stylistic choices, technical difficulty and ability to communicate special moments and emotions.

We hope that something about these images –– whether it’s the content, the art form or the moment –– speaks to you in a meaningful way.

Sarah Northrop

Photo Editor

The photos featured in this collection were made by the following Emerald photographers: Connor Cox, Benjamin Green, Kimberly Harris, Maddie Knight, Madi Mather, Sarah Northrop, Devin Roux, Dana Sparks, Marissa Willke and David Young.

2019.01.05.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.OSU-98 copy.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King reacts to scoring on the hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.01.19.EMG.SEN.Womxns March - Womens March-106 copy.jpg

Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2018.1.19.EMG.MMM.WomxnsMarch-10.jpg

A young marcher smiles at fellow attendees while celebrating the end of the march. Thousands attended the 2019 Womxn’s March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 19, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.01.27.EMG.SEN.Travis Scott-3.jpg

Flames errupt as the bass drops. Rapper Travis Scott brings a second iteration of his Astroworld 'Wish You Were Here' tour to Portland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.03.EMG.dms.SteamPlant-2.jpg

From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Board's retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
_DSC9235.jpg

Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after drawing the foul. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.2.18.emg.mfk.Justin Timberlake-5.jpg

Justin TImberlake gets up close and personal with his fans after performing "Filthy." Justin Timberlake performs at the Moda Center in Portland on Feb. 18, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.2.22.EMG.MMM.KateCover-1.jpg

Kate Murphy runs on Pre’s trail near the University of Oregon. Kate Murphy, a medically retired athlete, is making strides towards recovery. Eugene, Ore. Feb. 22, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.02.23.EMG.dms.SexWork-2.jpg

Gemini laces up her dancing shoes. The heel stretches six inches from the ground. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.2.23.emg.dkr.uo.drag.show-108.jpg

Phallus Johnson performs "Voldemort" in the second act. UO LGBTQA3 hosts the annual drag show at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.06.EMG.SEN.UO.SOFT.Practice-8.jpeg

Ducks infielder Jasmine Sievers. Oregon Ducks softball holds practice at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on March 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.09.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-52.jpg

Ducks outfielder Lexi Wagner (35). Oregon Ducks softball takes on University of Oklahoma at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 9, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.MLW.ClimateStrikeMarch-1 copy.jpg

Demonstrators make their way down Hilyard St toward downtown. Eugene youth lead a climate strike march on March 15, 2019, ending in a protest at the Federal Courthouse. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.03.15.EMG.MLW.ClimateStrikeMarch-3.jpg

“Denial is not a policy”: A participant’s blazing red sign criticizes the denial of climate change by politicians. Eugene youth lead a climate strike march on March 15, 2019, ending in a protest at the Federal Courthouse. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.3.20.emg.mfk.Natural Gas Plant-6 copy.jpg

A temperature dial sits above a bright yellow pipe outside of the Central Power Station. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.3.31.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Mississippi.NCAA-158.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.25.emg.mfk.Take Back The Night-5.jpg

Olivia Rodriguez and Fatima Roohi Pervaiz passionately chant along Kincaid Street. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.28.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-1.jpg

Ducks pitcher Jordan Dail (2) warms up prior to the game. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.5.3.EMG.MMM.Ospirg-1.jpg

Alyssa Gilbert, the chapter chair for the University of Oregon OSPIRG chapter, looks through different posters and signs that have been created by the group. The UO OSPIRG chapter is fighting to end polystyrene food containers in the state of Oregon. The University of Oregon OSPIRG chapter is a student group on campus that focuses on informing students and works toward creating a sustainable future. Eugene, Ore. May 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
084A0908.jpeg

EDM producer and performer Kellalit raises her hands before the drop. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.5.29.EMG.MMM.UniquelyChengdu-5.jpg

Uniquely Chengdu owner, Xiaoti Sun, cooks meals for customers in his back kitchen. Uniquely Chengdu is a restaurant located on 13th Ave. in Eugene, Ore. May 29, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.05.31.SARTAKESPICS.BILLIE EILISH-21.jpeg

Billie Eilish performs "bad guy." Horror-pop singer Billie Eilish sells out Portland's Moda Center on May 31, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.06.22.SARTAKESPICS.Anderson .Paak - Earl Sweatshirt - Thundercat-61.jpeg

Confetti flies during the last chorus of "Lite Weight." Anderson .Paak's "Best Teef in the Game" tour sells out Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale, Ore. on June 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.06.28.EMG.DMS.Sessions-10.jpg

Aaron Holmes and Jana Meszaros move an old feature of HiFi Music Hall and discuss the future of the art piece. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.MLW.EugenePride-7 copy.jpg

Rupaul's Drag Race contestant from Season 2, Pandora Boxx, makes a guest appearance at the festival. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.08.10.EMG.KMH.EugenePride2019-14

Pride participants give out free hugs to festival attendees that want them. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.00.01.EMG.SEN.Bumbershoot.day.3-51.jpg

Louis the Child performs on the main stage. The 2019 Bumbershoot takes place in Seattle Center on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2019. (Sarah Northrop)
2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.VS.MONTANA-20.jpeg

Fans pack the stands at Autzen Stadium. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-9.jpg

Students walked out of class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.21.EMG.CJC.UO.vs.STANFORD-20.jpg

Ducks running back C.J. Verdell (30) shoots the gap and breaks free from the defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. on Sept. 21, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.09.27.EMG.DLY.MIC.1-3.jpg

The Music Industry Collective is a UO group the connects "students, professionals, and opportunities." (DL Young/Emerald).
2019.10.10.EMG.KMH.WSOC.UO.vs.UCLA-4.jpg

Ducks defender Alyssa Hinojosa (10) gets around a Bruin and kicks the ball past them. Ducks Soccer take on the University of California Bruins at Papé Field in Eugene Ore. on Nov. 3, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.10.EMG.KMH.WSOC.UO.vs.CALIFORNIA-4.jpg

Ducks goalkeeper Katelyn Carter (0) kicks the ball back into the game. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the California Golden Bears at Papé Field in Eugene Ore. on Oct. 10, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.10.12.EMG.MLW.BlackCulturalCenterOpening7.jpg

Lyllye Reynolds-Parker, President Michael Schill, and members of the UO Black Student Task Force cut the ribbon to officially open the Black Cultural Center. The grand opening of the Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center takes place on Oct. 12, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
IMG_0737.jpeg

Ducks wide reciever Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 19, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-8 copy.jpg

The Ducks express frustration. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.11.12.EMG.SEN.UO.MBB.vs.MEMPHIS.PKI-11.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots on Memphis's hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.13.EMG.DLY.EARTHGANG.FS-18.jpg

Earthgang, supported by Benji and Guapdad 4000, perform on their Mirrorland tour on Nov. 13, 2019 at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore. (DL Young/ Emerald)
2019.11.15.EMG.MLW.ScienceandMemory-7.jpg

Maggie Elias poses with a map she designed while visiting Alaska with the Science and Memory program. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2019.11.17.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.VS.UT Arlington-7.jpg

Ducks guard C.J. Walker (14) yells intensely after drawing a charge and igniting the crowd. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UT Arlington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 17, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.26.EMG.SEN.RUTHS.COTTAGE MARKET.RUTH-15.jpeg

Ruth Yi of Cottage Market takes an Emergen-C every day for good measure to avoid getting sick, and if she sees a customer cough, she offers them one free of charge. “Happiness is doing a little extra than you’re supposed to, like giving a little Emergen-C,” she says. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.29.EMG.CJC.VB.UO.VS.OSU-17.jpg

Ronika Stone (7) embraces Oregon volleyball's Team Impact member, Danielle Bixby, a patient of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. Oregon Ducks Volleyball takes on Oregon State University at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on November 29, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FS-42.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Jr Waters (85) dances to shout. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.05.EMG.CJC.Comethazine-3.jpg

A performer does a front flip into the crowd. Comethazine brings his sold-out Hench Mafia tour to the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.12.7.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Hawaii-4.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) reaches for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

The Emerald's Top Five:

20190511-P1050376.jpg

Jai Wolf takes 'The Cure to Loneliness' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on May 11th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

5) Connor Cox: Jai Wolf was the second concert I got to shoot for the Emerald. I was really enjoying being there and involved in the atmosphere of the show, and I wanted to capture the energy of the crowd as well. Most electronic performers aren't very animated during their sets, so I wanted to frame him in the center of the action.

2019.2.18.emg.mfk.MLK March-15.jpg

Drummers gather and perform at the end of the march. Hundreds participate in the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 21, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

4) Maddie Knight: Musicians played throughout the excitement and chaos of the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March. This drummer’s enthusiastic smile and free spirit stood out to me as he drummed alongside other musicians at the end of the march. Photographing people doing things they are passionate about has always been something I love, which this photo really shows.

2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL.2-1.jpeg

The Duck crowd surfs all the way up to the top of the student section. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

3) Sarah Northrop: This photo of the Duck is one of my favorite images I’ve made yet. My goal on any assignment is to capture the images that you wouldn’t usually see, and my background in music photography inspired me to document this moment in that style. So, when I saw athletics staff begin to prepare an inflatable raft, I took off running up the steps of Autzen Stadium in an attempt to capture the energy of the stadium crowd surrounding the Duck.

2019.06.22.EMG.MLW.TakeoverNW-9.jpg

Hank Hamerly (left), Chase Schmidt (center), and Tyler Campbell (right) drift around a corner in front of a firey sunset during power hour at Takeover NW. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

4) Marissa Willke: Takeover Northwest was the first motorsport event I had ever shot, and it ended up sparking a passion for drift and car photography for me. This moment was towards the end of the day, and I wanted to capture how the sunset was making the tire smoke incredibly dramatically.

2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.INSTA-3-2.jpg

The victorious Oregon Ducks are crowned Pac-12 champions. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

1) David Young: This photo means a lot to me as a point of reflection on how far I’ve come, and the improvement I experienced in such a short period of time. I wasn’t really thinking in this moment, and I just let the camera snap as the football team basked in that winning feeling.

Tags

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.

Photojournalist and Sex and Relationships columnist

Dana is a photojournalist specializing in long-format storytelling — particularly regarding gender and social justice topics. She is the Daily Emerald Sex and Relationships columnist. This is her third year at the Emerald.