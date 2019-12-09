From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Board's retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
“Denial is not a policy”: A participant’s blazing red sign criticizes the denial of climate change by politicians. Eugene youth lead a climate strike march on March 15, 2019, ending in a protest at the Federal Courthouse. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Olivia Rodriguez and Fatima Roohi Pervaiz passionately chant along Kincaid Street. Hundreds attend the annual Take Back the Night march through the streets of Eugene, Ore. on April 25, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Alyssa Gilbert, the chapter chair for the University of Oregon OSPIRG chapter, looks through different posters and signs that have been created by the group. The UO OSPIRG chapter is fighting to end polystyrene food containers in the state of Oregon. The University of Oregon OSPIRG chapter is a student group on campus that focuses on informing students and works toward creating a sustainable future. Eugene, Ore. May 3, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
EDM producer and performer Kellalit raises her hands before the drop. UO Music and Concerts hosts the 2019 Willamette Valley Music Festival at the University of Oregon on May 18, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Rupaul's Drag Race contestant from Season 2, Pandora Boxx, makes a guest appearance at the festival. Eugene Springfield Pride in the Park takes place at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Students walked out of class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Ducks running back C.J. Verdell (30) shoots the gap and breaks free from the defense. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. on Sept. 21, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks defender Alyssa Hinojosa (10) gets around a Bruin and kicks the ball past them. Ducks Soccer take on the University of California Bruins at Papé Field in Eugene Ore. on Nov. 3, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Lyllye Reynolds-Parker, President Michael Schill, and members of the UO Black Student Task Force cut the ribbon to officially open the Black Cultural Center. The grand opening of the Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center takes place on Oct. 12, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 19, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots on Memphis's hoop. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on the Memphis Tigers as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 12, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks guard C.J. Walker (14) yells intensely after drawing a charge and igniting the crowd. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on UT Arlington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 17, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ruth Yi of Cottage Market takes an Emergen-C every day for good measure to avoid getting sick, and if she sees a customer cough, she offers them one free of charge. “Happiness is doing a little extra than you’re supposed to, like giving a little Emergen-C,” she says. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ronika Stone (7) embraces Oregon volleyball's Team Impact member, Danielle Bixby, a patient of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. Oregon Ducks Volleyball takes on Oregon State University at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on November 29, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
The Duck crowd surfs all the way up to the top of the student section. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The victorious Oregon Ducks are crowned Pac-12 champions. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Last year, we in the Emerald’s production staff decided to attempt the first-ever print visual edition, with the goal of celebrating our staff’s incredibly diverse and artistic visual talent. As photo editor, I could not have imagined the final product turning out any better.
A lot can happen over the span of the year, and so we decided to do it again, in hopes this special edition will turn into a meaningful tradition for many years to come. Accompanying our print photo edition to look back on the past year, we have compiled this gallery of Emerald photographers' best photos of 2019.
Newspaper photographers wield a lot of responsibility. The act of pressing one’s finger down on a camera’s shutter button is a simple action, but the decision of when and how to do so will significantly change the outcome of an image: the moment it captures and how it interacts with both the subject and the viewer.
This selection of photos was curated based on considering certain factors, such as a photo’s historical value, stylistic choices, technical difficulty and ability to communicate special moments and emotions.
We hope that something about these images –– whether it’s the content, the art form or the moment –– speaks to you in a meaningful way.
Sarah Northrop
Photo Editor
The photos featured in this collection were made by the following Emerald photographers: Connor Cox, Benjamin Green, Kimberly Harris, Maddie Knight, Madi Mather, Sarah Northrop, Devin Roux, Dana Sparks, Marissa Willke and David Young.
The Emerald's Top Five:
5) Connor Cox: Jai Wolf was the second concert I got to shoot for the Emerald. I was really enjoying being there and involved in the atmosphere of the show, and I wanted to capture the energy of the crowd as well. Most electronic performers aren't very animated during their sets, so I wanted to frame him in the center of the action.
4) Maddie Knight: Musicians played throughout the excitement and chaos of the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. March. This drummer’s enthusiastic smile and free spirit stood out to me as he drummed alongside other musicians at the end of the march. Photographing people doing things they are passionate about has always been something I love, which this photo really shows.
3) Sarah Northrop: This photo of the Duck is one of my favorite images I’ve made yet. My goal on any assignment is to capture the images that you wouldn’t usually see, and my background in music photography inspired me to document this moment in that style. So, when I saw athletics staff begin to prepare an inflatable raft, I took off running up the steps of Autzen Stadium in an attempt to capture the energy of the stadium crowd surrounding the Duck.
4) Marissa Willke: Takeover Northwest was the first motorsport event I had ever shot, and it ended up sparking a passion for drift and car photography for me. This moment was towards the end of the day, and I wanted to capture how the sunset was making the tire smoke incredibly dramatically.
1) David Young: This photo means a lot to me as a point of reflection on how far I’ve come, and the improvement I experienced in such a short period of time. I wasn’t really thinking in this moment, and I just let the camera snap as the football team basked in that winning feeling.
I am an award-winning collegiate photojournalist based in Oregon and currently the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. I have a knack for visual aesthetics and can capture any subject with a similar beauty, drama and energy to the feeling of live music.
Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.
Photojournalist and Sex and Relationships columnist
Dana is a photojournalist specializing in long-format storytelling — particularly regarding gender and social justice topics. She is the Daily Emerald Sex and Relationships columnist.
This is her third year at the Emerald.