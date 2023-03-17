2023.03.15.EMG.JS.MBB.UO.vs.UCIrvine-4.jpg

The UC Irvine mens's basketball team huddles together on the court while the Ducks warm up. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Ducks join at center court at the conclusion of warm ups. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Ducks bench displays NIT branding for the commencement of the tournament. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares watches the Oregon Duck's pregame video. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon center, Nate Bittle, fights to win the starting tip-off. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares (11) directs his defense in the early stage of the game. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware misses the block attempt on a UC Irvine hook shot. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon coach, Dana Altman, talks to his team during a timeout. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Nate Bittle (32) wrestles with a UC Irvine big to gather a rebound. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon head coach, Dana Altman, yells at an official after a missed call. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Nathan Bittle discusses a previous call with an official. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) lunges up and sticks his arm out to take away a UC Irvine shot attempt. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier points out to who he is going to guard after a UC Irvine free throw attempt. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy dribbles the ball into UC Irvine territory. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
An Oregon coach puts his hand on an Oregon players shoulder during a timeout. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy fends off a defender as he dribbles into the offensive zone. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware prepares to gather the inbound from his teammate. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) calls for the ball. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier drives into his defender on the way to the basket. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Fans line the entrance to the tunnel to get a chance to high five the winners of the first round of the NIT. The Oregon Mens Basketball team host UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)