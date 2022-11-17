2022.11.15.EMG.LRS.MBB.UO.vs.MST-1.jpg

N'Faly Dante attempts one of the several free throws he was awarded versus the Bobcats. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Tyrone Williams looks attentively as he listens to Coach Altman. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Seven footer Nate Bittle blocks a Montana State shot against the backboard. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Will Richardson tries to navigate through a sea of defenders. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Coach Altman takes up his complaints with the referee after a questionable call. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares looks to receive a pass in transition. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Will Richardson gets the Bobcat defender to bite on his shot fake. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
N’Faly Dante heads down the tunnel after an injury in the second half. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Multiple Ducks play physical defense on a layup attempt. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares celebrates his three-pointer with a hand sign. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier takes a hard charge. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier elevates to take a jumpshot over his defender. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares is dismayed with the call from the officials as he plays. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)
Nate Bittle leans into the defender as he tries to drive past him. The Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats on November 15th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Liam Sherry, Emerald)