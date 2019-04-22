2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-2-1040302.jpg

Rapper Dax paces across the stage during his set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-3-1040305.jpg

Rapper Dax performs during his set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-4-1040311.jpg

Rapper Dax dances with energy while performing his set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-5-1040317.jpg

Rapper Dax raps with energy while performing his set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-6-1040320.jpg

Rapper Dax holds up his mic as he raps to the crowd in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-7-1040428.jpg

Wrekonize, a member of the rap duo ¡Mayday! , looks out to the crowd during their set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-8-1040447.jpg

Wrekonize, a member of the rap duo ¡Mayday! , raps passionately during their set in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-9-1040521.jpg

Tech N9ne bursts onto the stage to greet the energetic audience. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-10-1040547.jpg

Tech N9ne reaches out to fans in the front row while performing. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-11-1040555.jpg

Tech N9ne pauses briefly between songs before addressing the sold out crowd. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-12-1040572.jpg

Tech N9ne throws up his arms during a song. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-13-1040573.jpg

2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-14-1040574.jpg

Tech N9ne mean mugs the crowd as he raps at a frenetic pace. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-15-1040594.jpg

Tech N9ne raps to the sold out crowd. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-16-1040610.jpg

Tech N9ne raps with intensity as he performs "Am I A Psycho?". Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-17-1040616.jpg

Tech N9ne throws up his arms during a song. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-18-1040625.jpg

Pyrotechnic smoke engulfs Tech N9ne as his song ends. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-19-1040656.jpg

Tech N9ne bounces his arm up and down while rapping. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-20-1040675.jpg

Tech N9ne looks out at the sold out crowd. Rapper Tech N9ne brings his 'It Goes Up' tour to the Mcdonald Theatre in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.CJC.TechN9ne-1-1040281.jpg

Rapper Dax gets the crowd hyped as he opens for Tech N9ne in Eugene, Ore. on April 20th, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
