The east gate of Autzen Stadium begins to welcome in fans prior to kick-off. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Created in 1972, the Daisy Ducks organization is a division of the Oregon Boosters Association which provides assistance for intercollegiate athletic teams and programs at the University of Oregon. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck gear flies through the air in support of the teams upcoming season opener. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The Duck Store sets up booths outside of Autzen stadium for fans to pick up gear prior to the game. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck fans begin walking towards the east entrance of Autzen Stadium prior to the Oregon versus Eastern Washington home-game opener. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Game attendees make the walk down MLK Jr. Blvd in Eugene, Ore., on the way to Autzen Stadium.Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The south entrance of Autzen is a welcomed spot for tailgaters prior to the games commencement. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Parking attendees take a break in between shuffling cars in and out of parking areas outside of Autzen. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans make the walk to Autzen from all ends of Eugene in order to catch the home-field opener. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck football fans enjoy a game of cornhole before the first home game of the 2022-23 school year. Duck fans engage in tailgating festivities prior to the first home game of the Ducks Football season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore., on Sep. 10, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

