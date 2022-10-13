2022.10.13.EMG.MAS.ASUOStreetFaireFall22blox-11.jpg

The sign welcoming individuals with promises of food, art and entertainment; to the faire hangs proudly at the front of the faires happenings. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Students and community members enjoy the faires food on the steps of the administration building. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
A student purchases a meal from a local vendor specializing in gyros, garlic fries, and more classic fair grub. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
More than food, the fair offers an oppurtunity for clothing vendors to display their goods. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Local food cart 'Sling-in Wieners' is a returning cart at the fair, preparing hot dogs of all varieties for customers from bratwurst to veggie dogs. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
A vendor selling posters has become a staple at the fair, offering students and community members some options for decor to place on their walls. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
A UO Student, Rae Grant, looks to buy a crocheted hair clip from a local vendor. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Students make their way through the faire with their food. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Gyros are a popular food option at the fair, a worker at one of the vendors preapres some meats for an order. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
'B-Heavenly' is a local vegetarian food cart, and one of many food vendors stationed on 13th ave. during the faire. University of Oregon students are welcomed back to campus with the annual ASUO Street Faire, a three day event filled with vendors from all across Eugene and within the University (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).

