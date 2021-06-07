2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket.jpg

Signs welcome the public to Eugene's Saturday Market.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-3.jpg

A group of musicians gather to play for people passing through the Market.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-2.jpg

Eugene's saturday market begins on 8th Ave. and Park St.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-4.jpg

The Steel Web is a local vendor selling jewelry and charms made from metal.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-5.jpg

Terry Mcilrath of Joule Fine Art sits at his booth awaiting potential customers.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-6.jpg

A local cartoonist draws a young girl in front of her family.
2021.06.05.EMG.MAS.SaturdayMarket-7.jpg

Designs by Dru is a local vendor specializing in metalworks like: earrings, pendants, and other small metal works.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-1 .JPG

The Tuesday Lane County Farmers Market is advertised on a painted sign on the Park Blocks of 8th and Oak Street in Eugene, Ore. Lane County hosts two separate farmer's markets that happen on Tuesdays from May to October and Saturdays from April to November. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-2 .JPG

A local vendor, Groundworks Organics, displays vegetables in baskets at the Tuesday farmer's market.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-3 .JPG

The Tuesday Farmers Market on the Park Blocks of 8th and Oak Street in Eugene, Ore., is filled with vendor tents as customers shop around on May 18, 2021.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-4 .JPG

Locally grown, Oregon strawberries from Groundwork Organics are displayed on tables around the company's booth.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-5 .JPG

Pre-made mixed bouquets of flowers from Barn Swallow Blossoms sit in water at Organic Redneck's booth at the Tuesday Farmers Market in Eugene, Ore., on May 18, 2021.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-6 .JPG

Bouquets of poppies from Barn Swallow Blossoms sit in water at Organic Redneck's booth at the Tuesday Farmers Market in Eugene, Ore., on May 18, 2021.
2021.05.18.EMG.CGC.FarmersMarket-7 .JPG

Various greens are displayed in baskets at Groundwork Organics' stand at the Tuesday farmer's market.