2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#11

Bees inspect a section of cross-cone present on the top of a frame. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#6

David Flock supervises the first student team frame extraction. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#8

The last frame from the hive box is removed. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#12

Honeycomb pattern created by the bee hive in the hive box roof. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#5

David Flock demonstrates removing bees from the frame using a bee brush. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#9

Bees from the hive eat honey off gloved hands after a successful frame extraction. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#3

David Flock shows volunteers the strucutres created by bees in the hive box roof. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#14

Bees fly from the hexagonal shaped frame. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#10

Hive bees eat from the frame prior to its extraction. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#13

A full frame is wipped clean before transfer to the holding box. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#2

David Flock prepares the smoker to calm the bees prior to honey extraction. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#7

A frame holder is used to safely remove a honey filled frame from the hive box. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#1

David Flock, EMU resident beekeeper, explains the honey harvesting process to volunteers. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#4

David Flock harvests the first frame of the season from the hive. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)
2022.10.28.EMG.SKY.HoneyHarvesting-#15

David Flock demonstrates how to operate the manual honey extraction machine. Several manmade behives have been housed on the top of the University of Campus' Erb Memorial Union for years. (Skyler Davis/Emerald)

Read more like this