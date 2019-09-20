2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-2.jpg

The Climate Strike kicks off at noon. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-9.jpg

Believe children: The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-9.jpg

Students choose not to attend class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-6.jpg

Parents and students stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-5.jpg

Students choose not to attend class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-1.jpg

Bailee, Serenity and Max come from Network Charter to participate in the strike. “Climate change is real and people don’t think it’s facts when it’s straight facts,” Bailee says. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-3.jpg

Instead of attending class, students from schools across the Eugene School District march to join the Climate Strike. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-4.jpg

Instead of attending class, students from schools across the Eugene School District march to join the Climate Strike. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-6.jpg

Instead of attending class, students from schools across the Eugene School District march to join the Climate Strike. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-5.jpg

The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-8.jpg

Two protestors display their signs. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-2.jpg

Children step out of class to march through downtown Eugene to protest the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-3.jpg

“I’ve always been in touch with nature and have a great respect for nature. I don’t think we should be taking things without asking Mother Nature’s permission. We are guests here in her house.” Jane says. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-4.jpg

Students choose not to attend class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-7.jpg

Students choose not to attend class to stand together in protest of the government’s role in climate change. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-8.jpg

“This is something that is not getting enough attention from our government, and I’m here to do what I can because I can’t vote.” Courtney says. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.KMH.GlobalClimateStrike-10.jpg

Rise, Dance and Resist preform a dance at the strike. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-7.jpg

A man creates massive "bubbles for clean air." The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-1.jpg

Bearers of the 'Let the Youth Be Heard" flag wait for their turn to join the rally's programming. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-10.jpg

A young climate strike participant shows off a little homemade sign. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-11.jpg

A protestor carries an upside-down American flag. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.09.20.EMG.SEN.Global Climate Strike-12.jpg

Eugene Police clear the road for traffic to pass on Oak Street. The Global Strike for Climate in Eugene, Ore. takes place at the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza on Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)