Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (35) sacks Spartans QB Brian Lewerke (14). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Spartans running back LJ Scott (3) attempts to find a hole in the Ducks defense. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Spartans QB Brian Lewerke (14) gains the first down. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
An Oregon Ducks fan dances during a time out. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) watches as the ball bounces off his shoulder. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Spartans safety Michael Dowell (7) tries to regain his balance. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Spartans QB Brian Lewerke (14) releases the ball as he is tackled. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) leaps through the air for the interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Jaylon Redd (30) tries to move past the Spartans defense. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Spartans tight end Matt Sokol (81) fails to slip the Ducks tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) extends his arms for a catch. Ducks Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

