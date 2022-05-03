2022.5.3.EMG.WSG.RoeVWadeProtest-12.jpg

Graciela Villavicar leads the march towards downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Pat Boleyn (left) and her husband Dan (right) attended the protest to voice their opposition to the draft supreme court opinion. "It would take women back to the dark ages." Pat Boleyn said. Dan Boleyn added that "Congress hasn't done anything... men have always been left out as a responsible party." After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Ian Juenge attended the protest to support women, and make sure they had the right to their own autonomy. Yet, they were skeptical that the government would take action to protect abortion rights in America. "I don't think they're going to do anything." Juenge said. "There's constant GOP interference and a lack of action by the democrats. Hopefully, in the future, they can fix this." After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Joseph Santiago, 15, poses with his skateboard that he decorated with the words "Terrible, Fuck Your Oppression". "There are people getting abortions who aren't old enough to vote," Santiago said. "It's not fair to impose laws on them when they can't choose." After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
(From left to right) Nick Squire, Sammy Donohue, Eliana Barker, Emily Beatty, and Olivia Atkinson, pose for a photo at the protest. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
A speaker reads a poem to the growing crowd at the protest. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters listen to a speaker during the protest. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters gather in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Eugene, drawing support from passing cars. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters passionately react to a speech from the rally. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters stand on the median of the road to show their support. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Joseph Santiago, 15, speaks to the crowd during the rally. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters march through downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Onlookers watch the march from the second level of a parking garage. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters yell in support of women's rights outside of the Lane County Corrections Division, a prison in Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters march through downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters wait before crossing an intersection in downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters march down Broadway Ave, drawing support from people shopping and eating in local businesses. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Graciela Villavicar waits before speaking to the crowd at the county courthouse. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Graciela Villavicar gives a speech to the crowd at the county courthouse. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
The crowd listens to an impassioned speech at the courtyard of the county courthouse. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Protesters march towards their final destination at the federal courthouse in Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Eloise Navarro, a member of the bike crew which helped keep protesters safe from traffic, poses for a photo outside of the federal courthouse in Eugene. They believe that community safety is an important part of social movements. "This is my way to say 'fuck cops', and community safety all day," Navarro said.
A student named Paris reads a poem entitled: "Medusa" to the crowd. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Protesters enter the streets of downtown Eugene with signs and group chants. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A group of protesters cheer on the crowd as they move towards downtown. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Protesters ready their signs as they mobilize towards downtown Eugene. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
After the speakers wrapped up, protesters were encouraged to begin walking towards downtown. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Hundreds begin a walk into downtown Eugene from the courthouse. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A speaker walks off to cheers from the crowd after delivering a speech. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
'SolidariTEA' is a group based in Eugene that provides free tea at events where requested. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Protester Suzie Mclaughlin holds a sign out to the road with her daughter and family friend nearby. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Groups of students gathered to block the road and gain support through honks from cars passing by. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Protester Chris Mill holds a sign out to the road for cars passing by to read. After a draft of a supreme court opinion would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundreds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Protesters listen to the final speeches of the night. After a draft of a supreme court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked the day prior, hundereds of protesters gathered on May 3, 2022 to march through downtown Eugene in protest. (Will Geschke/Emerald)

