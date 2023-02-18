2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-7.jpg

Three protesters stand in front of the east entrance of Matthew Knight Arena. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-1.jpg

A protester stands holding two signs on the corner of Franklin Boulevard and Villard St. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-2.jpg

A sign reading “exploiting bulls is not entertainment” stands resting against a concrete wall. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-3.jpg

A sign rests next to a megaphone as attendees cross the street to enter Matthew Knight Arena. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-4.jpg

A sign reading “bull riding is cruelty” lays next to a backpack as a protest stand facing the road behind. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-5.jpg

Two protesters stand and talk to one another as they hold three signs among themselves. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-6.jpg

A protester stares across the street at arriving event attendees while holding a sign that reads “animals deserve better.” Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-8.jpg

A protester from the group holds a sign that reads “only bullies ride bulls.” Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-9.jpg

As attendees of the bull riding event arrive, the protesters try to strike up a conversation. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-10.jpg

An event attendee approaches a protester and asks to take a picture with them. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-11.jpg

An event attendee hands their phone to a friend to take a picture with the protester. The attendee said they agree with the protesters message, and didn’t choose to come to the event. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.PBRProtest-12.jpg

An event attendee stands posed with bull horns on their head. Protesters gather outside Matthew Knight Arena to protest the Profesional Bull Riders event taking place inside the arena, on Feb. 18th, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Tags