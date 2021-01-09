2020.01.09.EMG.SSG.TrumpRally-01.jpg

Homemade signs reading “Defund big tech and bias media,” and “Stop China, stop socialism!” are taped to the wall outside of the federal courthouse. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A protester stands on the steps of the Eugene Federal Courthouse, in front of a banner calling for the arrest of Oregon governor Kate Brown. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week.(Will Geschke/Emerald)
A woman listens to one of the many speakers that gave speeches during the protest. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Attendees of the rally bow their heads during a moment of silence held for Ashli Babbitt, an avid Trump and QAnon supporter who died during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A homemade sign reading “Watch NewsMax to save America,” is taped to the wall outside the courthouse. Newsmax is a conservative news and opinion outlet that Donald Trump promoted during the 2020 Presidential Election. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A man referred to as “Pirate” speaks at the pro-Trump rally outside of the federal courthouse. Attendees of the protest were invited to take turns speaking on top of the courthouse’s south steps. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A protester waves a flag towards the crowded intersection of 8th and Broadway. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Two attendees of the rally carry firearms with them. Oregon is an “open carry” state, meaning that citizens are allowed to carry firearms so long as they are completely visible. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Counterprotesters gather across the street from the Eugene Federal Courthouse. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Kinaya Haug, a member of Black Unity, a local Black Lives Matter organization, discusses her views with one of the pro-Trump attendees at the rally. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
An array of flags lines the road that passes in front of the Eugene Federal Courthouse during a protest on January 9th. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week.(Will Geschke/Emerald)
Someone flips off a rally attendee attendee as they drives by the event. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A woman with a QAnon flag marches down the sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse. QAnon is a viral conspiracy theory movement that falsely claims many of the nation’s top Democrats, like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, worship Satan and are involved in a global sex-trafficking ring. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
One of the cars parked at the rally is decorated with conservative, American, and Cherokee Nation flags. The owner of the car stated that he previously had a “Blue Lives Matter” flag but has since burned it due to law enforcement not allowing far-right conservatives to retaliate against Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist movements, referring to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
One of the rally’s attendees wears a hat that reads “Make America Send Again” which refers to the slogan of the YouTube channel NELK. The channel’s content centers around controversial prank videos and college party culture. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A car parked near the rally is decorated with anti-Kate Brown stickers and American flags, one of which depicts President Trump riding a dinosaur while shooting an assault rifle. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A makeshift wanted sign targeting Oregon governor Kate Brown hangs on a pole outside of the Eugene Federal Courthouse. A pro-Trump rally was held at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2021, in response to the riot that took place at U.S. Capitol earlier in the week. (Will Geschke/Emerald)