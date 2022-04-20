2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00583.jpg

A UCLA golfer takes time to line up their putt on the green. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00615.jpg

A Stanford golfer takes a drive off the tee box. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00639.jpg

A UCLA golfer takes a drive off the tee box. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00705.jpg

Oregon's Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, uses an iron for her approach shot on a Par-3 hole. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00762.jpg

Oregon's Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, waits for her turn to chip shot onto the green. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00766.jpg

Oregon's Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, chips her ball onto the green. Lu would go on to be the the individual champion of the tournament shooting 6 strokes under par. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00796.jpg

A Arizona State's golfer's club flexes in their backswing off the tee box. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.20.EMG.SOH.WGOLF.PAC12Champs-00817.jpg

Oregon's Heather Lin chips her ball out from behind a tree on a approach shot towards the green. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 Women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-11.jpg

Madelyn Gamble, a golfer for Washington State University, prepares to putt as rain begins to fall. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-10.jpg

A golfer walks through the rain during the championships. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-6.jpg

A golfer for the University of Oregon prepares to hit a putt. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-15.jpg

A golfer for the University of Oregon hits the ball towards the green. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-8.jpg

A golfer from the University of Arizona uses a rangefinder before hitting their tee shot. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.4.19.EMG.WSG.GOLF.Pac12Champs-9.jpg

Various animals roamed the golf courses during the championships. The Eugene Country Club hosted the Pac-12 women's golf championships from April 18-20, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)

