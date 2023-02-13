2023.02.11.EMG.JS.MBB.UO.vs.UCLA-3.jpg

Oregon center, N'Faly Dante, laughs with a young fan during warmups. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) looks down and focuses as the team comes together before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon forward, Quincy Guerrier (13), boxes out a UCLA player after an Oregon free throw. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware (10) contests a shot from a UCLA ball handler. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Star UCLA guard, Amari Bailey, peaks over a strong box out by N'Faly Dente (1). The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
N'Faly Dante yells after a big defensive stop and UCLA turnover. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Coach Dana Altman talks with his team during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Members of the UO Hip Hop team perform during halftime. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares prepares to shoot a free-throw. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon point guard, Will Richardson (0), dribbles into UCLA territory looking for an open teammate. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Two UCLA defenders attack N'Faly Dante (1) in the paint. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
N'Faly Dante looks to the ref in frustration after a missed call. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy yells on the way to the team huddle.  The University of Oregon Mens Basketball team host the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 11, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Will Richardson (0) is fouled by a UCLA defender as he drives into the paint. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
An Oregon cheerleader smiles at some fans and throws a shirt to them. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Jermaine Couisnard looks down in frustration as the game comes to a bitter end. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Jermaine Cousinard watches the final seconds tick down on the clock. The Oregon Ducks host the #7 ranked UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 13th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
N'Faly Dante looks up in frustration at the ending stage of the game. The University of Oregon Mens Basketball team host the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 11, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)