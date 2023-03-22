2023.03.19.EMG.JS.WLAX.UO.vs.Stanford-1.jpg

Haley Cummins prepares to take the opening face-off. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland (6) is introduced as a starter. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland celebrates with her teammates after her first of six goals of the day. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Morgan McCarthy raises her stick to call for the ball from her teammate. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Katie Collins (8) is given free positioning after getting fouled. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Haley Taylor (17) fights off a Stanford player to gain possession of the ball. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland weaves through Stanford defenders on the way to a goal scoring opportunity. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A Stanford defender causes the ball to out of an unsuspecting Haley Taylor's stick. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland takes the ball into Stanford territory. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Maggi Flynn smiles after a good first half for the Oregon Ducks. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Katie Collins takes the face-off to open the second half. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Trailed by a Stanford defender, Katie Collins takes the ball into the Stanford defensive zone. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Paige Crowther (37) hugs with her defenders after an Oregon goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Logan Gierke blows past a Stanford defender. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks hug after one of the many Gabby Cleveland goals of the game. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 19th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)