+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-1.jpg

A referee makes a call. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) dodges a Bear. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Julia Taylor (8) looks to make a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) dodges a Bear. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) looks for an open pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshick (17) drives towards the goals. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshick (17) shoots the ball and scores a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-8.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-10.jpg

Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88) defends against a Bear. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
+11 
2019.2.10.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.mercer-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Logan Gierke (15) defends against a Bear. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Mercer University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate