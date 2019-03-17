2019.3.17.emg.mfk.WLAX.uo.vs.usc-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Lily Shalz (13) chases the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Julia Taylor (8) yells out to her teammates as the ball flies through the air. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks defender Madeline Reece (3) defends a pass to USC. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) dodges a USC player. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) drives the ball towards the goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) chases the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) searches for an open pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks defender Madeline Reece (3) passes the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks attacker Carlie Leach (6) passes the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Jen Lanuza (11) guards the ball from USC players. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) races a USC player to the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Julia Taylor (8) drives the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks attacker Lindsey White (2) looks for an open pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) races a USC player to the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A USC players falls to the ground as Ducks midfielder Lily Shalz (13) defends the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
DUcks defender Mandi Trostle (32) drives the ball towards the goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
USC and Oregon players race to the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts USC at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
