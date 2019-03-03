2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jen Lanuza (11) catches a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) looks for an open teammate. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jen Lanuza (11) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) looks to pass the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-6.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Logan Gierke (15) gains control of the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Logan Gierke defends against an Aggie. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Caroline Jaworski (5) fights for control of the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) defends against an Aggie. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.2.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.UCDavis-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks goalkeeper Rachel Hall. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts UC Davis at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 2, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate