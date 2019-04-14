2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) scores a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-2.jpg

The Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-3.jpg

The Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-4.jpg

Oregon and Stanford fight for control of the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) runs to scoop the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Marlee Moon Gaddy (31) moves down the field. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) moves past defenders. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Haileigh Farrell (14) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshick (17) gains control of the ball. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88) defends against a Cardinal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88) defends against a Cardinal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Jen Lanuza (11) defends against a Cardinal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.14.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.Stanford-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Mandi Trostle (32) defends against a Cardinal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 14, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
