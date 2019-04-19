2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-12.jpg

Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88) grasps her face after recieving a direct blow to the head by Buffs attacker Sophie Castillo (3).Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-1.jpg

Ducks goalie Rachel Hall (12) scoops the ball out of mid air. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-2.jpg

Ducks goalie Rachel Hall (12) passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-3.jpg

Ducks midfielder Lily Shalz (13) watches the ball during the faceoff. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-4.jpg

Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88) drives up the field. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-5.jpg

Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) takes her spot prior to a faceoff. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-6.jpg

Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) swats at the ball. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-7.jpg

Ducks midfielder Lily Shalz (13) drives up the field. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-8.jpg

Ducks goalie Rachel Hall (12) cuts off the angle of attack. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-9.jpg

Buffs midfielder Anna Collawn (20) looks for an open passing lane. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-10.jpg

Buffs attacker Sophie Castillo (3) dips her shoulder into the head of Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88). Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-11.jpg

Buffs attacker Sophie Castillo (3) dips her shoulder into the head of Ducks midfielder Gracyn Elliott (88). Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-13.jpg

Buffs midfielder Devon Bayer (12) evades persistent defense. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-14.jpg

Ducks midfielder Julia Taylor (8) attempts to block the passing lane. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-15.jpg

The Buffs celebrate after securing their lead in the first half. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-16.jpg

Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) cycles from behind the goal. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-17.jpg

Ducks midfielder Jamie Level (4) runs up the field. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.19.EMG.BCG.LAX.vs.Colorado-18.jpg

Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) puts one in the back of the net. Oregon Ducks women's lacrosse takes on University of Colorado at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 19, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

