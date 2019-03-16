2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) moves past a defender. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) moves the ball down the field. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) looks for an open pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshick (17) runs past a defender. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump (24) looks for an open pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Logan Gierke (15) faces pressure from a defender. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lindsey White (2) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) attempts to roll the crease. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-10.jpg

The Ducks celebrate a goal. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (36) makes a pass. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.15.emg.dkr.uo.wlax.vs.ArizonaState-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Mandi Trostle (32) defends against a Sun Devil. Oregon women’s lacrosse hosts Arizona State at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on March 15, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate