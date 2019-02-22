2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Emily Munro takes the close shot and scores. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Madeline Reece pivots to escape the double team. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams looks for her cutting teammates. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks defender Logan Gierke escapes the Jacksonville defender to advance the ball up field. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump gets fouled before the open net. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Lillian Stump gets turned away by the Jacksonville defense. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-6.jpg

Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshik (17) takes the close shot. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Emily Munro circles around the net. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-9.jpg

The Oregon Ducks defense collapses on the Jacksonville attacker, forcing the missed shot. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams looks to score. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks attacker Carlie Leach gets ready for the penalty. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks midfielder Claire Domshik loses the double team. Oregon Women's Lacrosse hosts Jacksonville University at Papé Field on Feb. 22, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.22.EMG.HMW.UOwLaxvsJacksonville-13.jpg

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate