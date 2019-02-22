2019.2.18.emg.mfk.wbb.UO.vs.UCLA-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) searches for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) stares at the basket while she holds possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) searches for an open pass as she drives the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball around a UCLA player. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reaches an arm out to help UCLA player stand back up. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) attempts to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts to dribble the ball around UCLA players. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks players drive towards their basket when they get possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks head coach Kelly Graves talks to his players after the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks players unite after their close loss. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on February 22, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

