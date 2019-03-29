2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-1.jpg

Introductions take place on the Moda Center's court at the beginning of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-2.jpg

The Ducks are introduced at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) defends against a Jackrabbit. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) fights for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-3.jpg

Fans wave signs showing their support for the Ducks at the Moda Center. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-4.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) rallies up her teammates. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-5.jpg

Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) moves past a Jackrabbit. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-6.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) falls over onto the media table. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-10.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) collides with the Jackrabbits team bench. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-7.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) collides with Jackrabbits forward Paiton Burckhard (33) under the net. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-8.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) fights to catch the rebound between two Jackrabbits. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-9.jpg

Reflections of the Moda Center's arena setting appear on the brass of a marching band instrument. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-11.jpg

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown jumps up and down after the Ducks score.Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-12.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reaches the ball to the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-13.jpg

The Moda Center boasts a large turnout for the tournament's third-round game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-14.jpg

The Duck shows spirit fingers. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-15.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots a three-pointer. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-16.jpg

Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) drives the ball toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-17.jpg

The Oregon Marching Band cheers on the Ducks. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) looks to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) attempts to shoot the ball under pressure. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-12.jpg

The Ducks celebrate the win over SDSU. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.29.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.SDSU.NCAA-13.jpg

The Ducks celebrate the win over SDSU. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-19.jpg

The Ducks celebrate after the third-round victory. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.29.EMG.SEN.WBB.UO.NCAA.ROUND.3-20.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State University at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 29, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

