Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves shakes hands with Mississippi Head Coach Vic Schaefer at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) looks to make a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
A Duck fan cheers for the team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) defends against a Bulldog. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) jumps to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves talks to the team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves down the court under pressure. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) faces heavy pressure. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks celebrate the win over Mississippi State. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Mississippi State at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on March 31, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

