2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-3.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) high-fives her teammates as she takes the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-4.jpg

Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) rally during player introductions. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-2.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) takes the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) waits to be introduced at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends against a Viking. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20 ) attempts to block a shot by a Viking. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-5.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defend against PSU. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-6.jpg

Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) drives the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) celebrates a play. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-7.jpg

Fans wave as Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-5.jpg

The Ducks laugh about a shot made by Sabrina Ionescu. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) looks to shoot the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Morgan Yaeger (2) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) moves the ball down the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-12.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) stretches her arms. The Ducks lose control of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-8.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) scores a three-pointer. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates the win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-9.jpg

The shot clock counts down as Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu drives toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-16.jpg

The Oregon Cheerleaders throw t-shirts into the crowd. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-14.jpg

The Ducks take a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-15.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) keeps the ball inbounds. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.3.22.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.PSU.NCAA-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) celebrates the win. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-18.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu mimics the "Winking Face With Tongue" Emoji. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.vs.PSU.NCAA.ROUND.1-21.jpg

The Ducks play Wii Tennis in the locker room after the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Portland State University in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 22, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

