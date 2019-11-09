2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-1.jpg

Ducks forward Erin Boley (21) takes the court. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-2.jpg

USA forward Nnemkadi Ogwumike (16) shoots for the hoop. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-3.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) defends against USA forward Nnemkadi Ogwumike (16). Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-4.jpg

The Duck whips a rally towel. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-5.jpg

Ducks foward Lydia Giomi (14) and USA forward Nnemkadi Ogwumike (16) battle for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-6.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) reaches for the ball. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-7.jpg

USA guard Napheesa Collier (24) blocks a pass to Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0). Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-8.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-9.jpg

USA guard Kelsey Plum (25) makes a free throw. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-10.jpg

The Oregon bench celebrates the Ducks scoring several consecutive 3-point shots. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-11.jpg

Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) makes a free throw. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-12.jpg

The game ball flies out of bounds. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-13.jpg

Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) catches the rebound and makes a basket. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-14.jpg

Ducks guard Holly Winterburn (11) shoots for the hoop. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-15.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) muscles her way past USA defense. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-16.jpg

2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-17.jpg

2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-18.jpg

After a hard hit to the face, Ducks teammates help Sabrina Ionescu (20) up off the ground. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-19.jpg

USA forward Nnemkadi Ogwumike (16) sets up after a timeout. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.11.09.EMG.SEN.UO.WBB.VS.USA-20.jpg

Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) hugs a familar face on the USA team. Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball kicks off the season by taking on the USA Women's National Team at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 9, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

