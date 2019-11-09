Follow Sarah Northrop on Instagram: @SARTAKESPICS
featured
Photos: Oregon Women's Basketball bests Team USA 93-86 in neck-and-neck match
- Sarah Northrop
- Updated
Sarah Northrop
Photo Editor
I am an award-winning collegiate photojournalist based in Oregon and currently the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. I have a knack for visual aesthetics and can capture any subject with a similar beauty, drama and energy to the feeling of live music.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today