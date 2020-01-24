2020.1.24.EMG.DLY.WBB.UO.VS.OSU.-11.jpg

The Duck walks around during shout. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Taylor Chavez (3) goes up for a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) celebrates after the third quarter ends. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Minyon Moore (23) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Ducks huddle before the game. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Beavers gaurd Destiny Slocum (24) goes up for a layup attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates a first quarter buzzer beater. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Beavers gaurd Mikayla Pivec (0) drives baseline. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) sits with teammate Ruthy Hebard (24) before the game. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
A fan dances pregame. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
A fan holds up his sign. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) goes up for a shot attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Minyon Moore (23) defends a beaver. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks gaurd Sabrina Ionescu (20) passes to her teammate Ruthy Hebard (24). Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Forward Satou Sabally (0) takes a free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) posts up and looks for the basket. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

