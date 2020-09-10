2020.09.09.EMG.SSG.SmokeOnCampusPhotoStory-15.jpg

Smoke blankets the University of Oregon campus on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The flag of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians blows in the wind. Gusts of wind reach up to 30 mph in Eugene amidst the ongoing weather advisory. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Thick smoke hangs over Autzen Stadium. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
The sun casts an orange glow on the University of Oregon’s Condon Hall. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Johnson Hall’s south steps are littered with ash and debris. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
One of the newspapers blown onto Johnson Hall's steps. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Smoke causes low visibility in front of the Knight Library on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The sky has an eery orange glow above the Autzen Canal at Autzen Stadium due to wildfire smoke. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Gerlinger Hall peeks out from behind the smoky treeline. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The Volcanology Building, located in the center of the University of Oregon campus, is shadowed by a cloud of smoke. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Smoke lingers over the center of the University of Oregon campus. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Alton Baker Park is quiet as air quality decreases with the rise in smoke coming from wildfires north and east of Eugene, Ore.. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
The sculpture outside of Prince Lucien Campbell hall is surrounded by debris from nearby trees. Branches have fallen due to recent wind gusts. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
An entrance on the west side of the University of Oregon campus is surrounded by smoke. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Debris is scattered around the sidewalk outside of Knight Library. The construction zone atop the library steps is not associated with damage from the debris. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Visibility on Kincaid Street is limited near the University of Oregon Campus due to smoke in the air. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Leaves and ash are scattered across steps on the west side of the University of Oregon Campus. The debris is a result of recent wind gusts throughout campus. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The sun shines over the University of Oregon’s Prince Lucien Campbell Hall at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020. Despite the midday sun, lighting conditions are reminiscent of a sunset or sunrise. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Ash is piled on top of the amphitheater stairs outside of the Erb Memorial Union. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The Oregon "O" on Autzen Stadium is hazy behind a thick cloud of smoke. The Eugene-Springfield area is filled with ash and smoke due to the Holiday Farm Fire. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

