Ducks right side hitter Willow Johnson (4) kills the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) looks at the falling ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks during a time out. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Aggies setter Natalie Mikels (16) tips the ball over the net. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Ronika Stone (7) celebrates after the point. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks right side hitter Willow Johnson (4) prepares to serve the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Taylor Borup (17) spikes the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks take the court at the start of the match. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks setter August Raskie (16) throws her O at the start of the match. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Duck dances with the Oregon Cheerleaders. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Aggies middle blocker Juliana Salanda (9) prepares herself at the net for Oregon's serve. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks setter August Raskie (16) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Aggies libero Kiley Tonge (7) recovers after diving for the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks setter August Raskie (16) prepares to serve the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The Ducks gather in a huddle at set-point. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Aggies outside hitter Savannah Davison (19) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (8) dives to save the ball. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
A Ducks fan wears a panda head to support setter August Raskie, whose knickname is "Panda Queen" for her signature panda bun hairstyle. Oregon Ducks women's volleyball takes on New Mexico State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 29, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

