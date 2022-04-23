04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-5.jpg

An athlete competes in the mens javelin competition. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-9.jpg

Fans cheer on runners as the day begins at Hayward Field.. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-10.jpg

Ducks athlete clears the high jump. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-2.jpg

Ducks athlete Colleen Uzoekwe practices her shotput throw while she is coached from the sidelines. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-3.jpg

The starting gun is fired as an indicator that the womens 800m run has begun. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-4.jpg

Oregon State runner Sydney Van Der Zee competes in the Womens 800m run. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-6.jpg

Athlete Carter Gay races towards his teammate to pass the baton during a relay. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-7.jpg

Athletes pass off the baton to one another in the middle of a relay. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-8.jpg

An athlete grabs equipment for their next competition. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-11.jpg

Central Catholic High School athlete Tristan Sullivan sprints towards the next teammate to hand the baton off to/ The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-12.jpg

An official adjusts the high jump bar for the next heat. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-13.jpg

Alison Wood readys herself to launch over the high jump bar. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-14.jpg

Grant Nyhus attempts a jump in the triple jump competition. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-15.jpg

North Creek athlete Langston Green attempts the triple jump. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-16.jpg

Ducks athlete Dominque Ruotolo smiles after successfully landing a high jump attempt. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF-17.jpg

Ducks athlete Harrison Canfield falls after clearing the pole vault bar. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
04.23.22.EMG.MAS.OregonRelaysTF.jpg

An athlete from Franklin competes in the long jump competition. The Oregon Track and Field Relays are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 23rd, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

