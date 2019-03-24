2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) is introduced at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is introduced at the start of the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-3.jpg

Oregon and Indiana scramble for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Lydia Giomi cheers on the team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) looks for an open pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks down the court for a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks forward Oti Gildon (32) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Morgan Yaeger (2) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-13.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) moves past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-14.jpg

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Kelly Graves hugs Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-15.jpg

The Ducks celebrate the score. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-16.jpg

The Ducks celebrate the win over Indiana. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.3.24.emg.dkr.uo.wbb.vs.Indiana.NCAA-17.jpg

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Kelly Graves celebrates the win over Indiana. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Indiana University in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 24, 2019. (Devin Roux/Emerald)

