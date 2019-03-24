featured
Photos: Oregon takes down Indiana 91-68 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Devin Roux
Get email notifications on Devin Roux daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Devin Roux posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate