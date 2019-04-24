2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-1.jpg

Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-2.jpg

Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Rachel Cid (20) watches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Jasmine Sievers (5) dives for the ball. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks pitcher Jordan Dail (2) pitches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) at bat. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks utility Allee Bunker (51) slides to third base. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks utility Allee Bunker (51) looks to home. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks utility Shaye Bowden (28) looks to third base. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-10.jpg

Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Jasmine Sievers (5) catches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26). Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-13.jpg

Portland State celebrates the score. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-14.jpg

Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
2019.4.23.emg.dkr.uo.sb.vs.PortlandState-15.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Jasmine Sievers (5) throws the ball. Oregon softball takes on Portland State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 23, 2018. (Devin Roux/Emerald)
