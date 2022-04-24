2022.04.22.EMG.JS.Softball.UO.vs.Washington-1.jpg

Tehya Bird (44), waits patiently alongside an opposing Husky for the pitcher to throw. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni,Emerald)
Alle Bunker (INF), throws her bat away after a powerful swing and hit. The Oregon Ducks Softball team hosts Washington on April 22nd, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni,Emerald)
KK Humphreys (13) stands guard next to a Husky occupied first base. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Tehya Bird (44) tracks a pitch from an opposing Husky. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Ariel Carlson (3) prepares to make a run off the plate. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Paige Sinicki (38) steps up and prepares to bat. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Allison Benning (9) checks her wrist strap as she prepares to bat. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Terra Mcgowan (11) catches a strike from an Oregon Ducks pitcher. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Tehya Bird (44) and teammate Vallery Wong (99) hype each other up as the team is being announced. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Stevie Hansen (00) winds up at the mound as she prepares to pitch the ball. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Allee Bunker (51) and Washington catcher both watch a ball go into foul territory. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Allee Bunker (51) warms up and prepares to bat. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Ariel Carlson (3) tips her helmet as she heads back to the dugout. The Oregon Ducks Softball Team hosts Washington on April 22nd,2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)