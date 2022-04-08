2022.04.08.EMG.MAM.SoftballvsASU-12.jpg

Ariel Carlson (03) begins to leave first as the pitch makes its way to the plate. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Sun Devils celebrate at home plate after hitting a homerun in their first at-bat. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Arizona State catcher Jessica Puk (22) signals to her teammates. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Second baseman Jazmyn Rolling (04) tags an incoming Duck runner. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon senior Rachel Cid (20) slides back to first base after attempting to steal. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Arizona State’s ​​Makenna Harper (55) connects with the ball. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon first baseman KK Humphreys (13) stretches to get Jessica Puk (22) out. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon shortstop Paige Sinicki (38) catches a flyball in the infield. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Left fielder Jasmine Williams (05) prepares to catch a flyball. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Arizona State’s Emily Carzares (35) rounds third as the Ducks try to correct an error. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Kai Luschar (22) prepares to slap-hit for the Ducks. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Paige Sinicki (38) directs her fellow infielders as Arizona State bats. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Jasmine Williams (05) beats the throw to first base. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate at home plate following a two-run homerun in the fifth inning. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Arizona State’s Cydney Sanders (01) dives to get Oregon’s Hanna Delgado (05) out. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Senior Rachel Cid (20) swings through an incoming pitch. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Paige Sinicki (38) catches a flyball just outside the infield. Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Paige Sinicki (38) throws the ball to first baseman KK Humphreys (13). Oregon Softball takes on Arizona State on April 8th, 2022, at Jane Sanders Stadium. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

