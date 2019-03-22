2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-8.jpg

Badgers guard Khalil Iverson (21) prepares for the games start. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-10.jpg

Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) fights for ball control. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-11.jpg

Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) reacts to a foul. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-12.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) attempts to block the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-14.jpg

Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) blocks the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-18.jpg

Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) leaves the defensive zone. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-23.jpg

A scrum ensues during the end of the first half. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-27.jpg

Badgers guard Khalil Iverson (21) dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-28.jpg

Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-31.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) struggles for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-40.jpg

Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) blocks the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-41.jpg

Former Duck Jordan Bell celebrates a block by Kenny Wooten. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-43.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) and guard Will Richard (0) both go for the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-45.jpg

Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-50.jpg

Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-51.jpg

Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) walks off the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

