Ducks center Bol Bol (1) makes the jumper over the San Diego defender. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard begins his drive against the San Diego defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) looks for the open man. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks center Bol Bol (1) blocks the San Diego layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks center Bol Bol (1) looks to score against the San Diego defender. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) survies the San Diego defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks center Bol Bol (1) contests the San Diego jump shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) passes through traffic to center Bol bol (1). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks players Bol Bol (1) and Kenny Wooten (14) look towards the sideline to receive instruction from coach Dana Altman. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks center Bol Bol (1) fights for the loose ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard takes the open jumper. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) checks the scoreboard after being fouled hard. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on San Diego University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Dec. 12, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

