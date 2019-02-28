2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-11.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) nails the layup while blanketed by the Arizona State defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-12.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) gets ready to drive the basketball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-13.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) takes the hard foul. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-14.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shakes off the Arizona State defender and scores. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-1.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) takes the three point bomb. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-2.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) makes the crafty one handed layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-3.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) gets physical underneath the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-4.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) braces for contact as he attempts the layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-5.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gathers for the layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-6.jpg

Ducks forward Paul White (13) drives against the Arizona State defenders. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-7.jpg

Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) looks his defender in the eye before beginning his move. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-8.jpg

Ducks forwards Kenny Wooten (14) and Francis Okoro (33) celebrate a foul call going there way. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-9.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) calls out the play while dribbling up the court. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.MBB.VS.ASU-10.jpg

Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) takes the contested shot in the paint. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Arizona State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Tags

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate