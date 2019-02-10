+20 
Fighting for the ball, Cardinals forward Oscar Da Silva (13) reaches for the ball while pushing away Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) releases a shot in the final moments of the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) watches a freethrow. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Driving towards the hoop, Cardinals forward KZ Okpala (0) pushes Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) talks to teamates during a media timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) and Director of Operations Josh Jamieson react to a foul called against the Ducks. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Bryce Wills (2) is helped up by his Stanford teammates after being fouled during a drive towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks team manager Brian Jones prepares for a media timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Players line up for a free throw as Kenny Wooten (14) aims the ball at the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) swings on the rim after scoring one of many baskets. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) dribbles down the court. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Louis King (2) pushes the ball past a Stanford player and into the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) screams with excitement when the Ducks score a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) attempts to shoot the ball when a Stanford player pushes the ball out of his hand. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Stanford player Keenan Fitzmorris (12) is overjoyed when Stanford scores a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) and forward Kenny Wooten (14) attempt to catch the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
The Duck dances during a timeout. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten holds a hand out for the ball that flew out into the crowd. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Stanford guard Isaac White (4) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) shakes teammates hands moments before the end of the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Stanford University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 10, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

