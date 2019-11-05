2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-5.jpg

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-1.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) tries to push past a Fresno State player. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-2.jpg

Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) decides on his next move as Fresno State guards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball towards teh basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-4.jpg

The ball is caught in-between both teams. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-6.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) passes the ball over his head. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-7.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) hangs on the rim after scoring a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-8.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) makes a free throw. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-9.jpg

Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) shoots the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) aims the ball at another player. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-11.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston catches the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.5.EMG.MFK.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-12.jpg

Hands reach towards the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-12.jpg

Ducks guard WIll Richardson (0) blows past his defender into the lane. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-11.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) dribbles and cuts quickly. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-10.jpg

Ducks coach Dana Altman looks on to the game and analyzes the play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-9.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) dribbles the ball past halfcourt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-8.jpg

Ducks guard Peyton Pritchard (3) sizes up a defender in the backcourt. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-7.jpg

Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) whips a pass up the court. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-6.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) rises over two defenders for the jumpshot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-5.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) boxes out his man for the rebound. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-4.jpg

Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) dishes the ball to a teammate through traffic. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-3.jpg

Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) collides with a Fresno State player midair. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-2.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) writhes in pain after a hard ball on his back. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
2019.11.05.EMG.CJC.MBB.UO.vs.Fresno State-1.jpg

Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) rises for the corner jumpshot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 5, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)