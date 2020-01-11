2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-11.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) reaches back for the slam. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-10.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) shoots a deep three. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-16.jpg

Ducks gaurd Chandler Lawson (13) smiles before his free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-15.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) finishes yelling after a successful drive past a defender. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-7.jpg

Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) leaps over a defender to shoot. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-13.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) drives past a defender. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-12.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman crouches during a free throw attempt. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-8.jpg

Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) during a stoppage in play. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-5.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) moves by a defender. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-4.jpg

Ducks gaurd Chris Duarte (5) looks to make a move. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-3.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) throws a pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-2.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) jumps for the tip off. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-6.jpg

Ducks Payton Pritchard (3) crosses up a defending ASU player. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-1.jpg

The reflection of the Duck's shoes on the hardwoodOregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-9.jpg

Ducks gaurd Anthony Mathis (32) extends his arms during a full court press. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald
2020.1.11.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.ASU.-14.jpg

Ducks gaurd Payton Pritchard (3) drives past a defender. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 11, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.