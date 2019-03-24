2019.03.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.Irvine-3.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) walks onto the court during intros. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Anteaters cheerleaders perferom during intros. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) and Anteaters forward Tommy Rutherford (42) leap into the air during tipoff. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) plays tight defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteaters forward Jonathan Galloway (5) wipes sweat from his eyes in the first half. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteaters forward Tommy Rutherford (42) listens to instructions from assistant coach Ryan Badrtalei. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) attempts to block the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Irvine head coach Russell Turner advises forward Collin Welp (40) on his play. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
An Anteater fan takes a selfie during their brief lead in the second half. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteater fans celebrate during their brief lead in the second half. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks attempts to block an a shot by Anteaters forward Jonathan Galloway (5). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) blocks a shot. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) celebrates after an Anteater foul. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks foward Ehab Amin (4) plays defense in the Anteaters defensive zone. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks walk off the court after their win. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) attempts to intercept the pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteaters forward Elston Jones (50) yells at Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) after the play. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ehab Amin (4) gets picked up off the ground after sinking a three. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) watches as a free throw sinks. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) celebrates. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate after running up the lead. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteaters guard Max Hazard (2) watches an Oregon free throw. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate their win. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Anteater guard Robert Cartwright (3) is consoled by teammate Tommy Rutherford (42) after their loss. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of California Irvine at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

