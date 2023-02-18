2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-1.jpg

Oregon’s Gabby Cleveland (06) runs out after being called during the starting lineup announcements. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-2.jpg

Niagara’s Mickey Knapp (05) runs that ball up the field in transition. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-3.jpg

Oregon’s Morgan McCarthy (05) fires off a shot during the first half of play. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-4.jpg

Oregon attacker Haley Cummins (18) passes to the middle of the offensive. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-5.jpg

Oregon attacker Lauren Rismani (03) runs the ball out from behind the goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-6.jpg

Oregon attacker Gabby Cleveland (06) fights Niagara midfielder Eliza Wild (12) for a ground ball. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-7.jpg

Oregon’s Gabby Cleveland (06) launches a shot toward the goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-8.jpg

Oregon attackers Haley Taylor (17) and Lauren Rismani (03) celebrate following a goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-9.jpg

Ducks attacker Lauren Rismani (03) scoops up a ground ball. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-10.jpg

The Niagara defense crashes on incoming Duck Morgan McCarthy (05). The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-11.jpg

The Oregon offense celebrates following a made goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-12.jpg

Oregon midfielder Anna Simmons (30) throws a fake shot while driving to the goal. The Oregon offense celebrates following a made goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-13.jpg

Oregon’s Morgan McCarthy (05) drives past her defender in pursuit of the goal. The Oregon offense celebrates following a made goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-14.jpg

Oregon attacker Alyssa Wright (07) launches a shot during a free position attempt. The Oregon offense celebrates following a made goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2023.02.18.EMG.MAM.WLAXvsNiagara-15.jpg

Oregon’s Alyssa Wright (07) leaps through the air while launching a shot directly into the stick of Niagra goalie Emma Mielke (38). The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 18th, 2023 (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Tags