Shonly Wallace (22) launches off the 8-meter arc for a free position. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon freshman Gabby Cleveland (06) takes the opening draw control against USC’s Katie Ramsay (20). The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Shonly Wallace (22) runs around her defender as she drives to the goal. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Morgan McCarthy (05) celebrates after scoring. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland (06) catches the ball on her off-side. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Trojans celebrate after scoring. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Sydnie Soto (02) looks downfield for an open teammate. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland (06) and Christina Gagnon (08) take the draw. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Nakeeya McCardell (23) draws contact as the USC defense swarms her. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Senior Lillian Stump (24) moves to dodge a check from Danielle Carson (27). The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Midfielder Haley Cummins (18) rolls on the inside of her defender. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lauren Rismani (03) looks to pass to teammate Alli Bateman (12). The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Lillian Stump (24) fires a shot towards the goal. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Duck’s offense celebrates after a goal by Lillian Stump (24). The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Nakeeya McCardell (23) leaps above USC’s Catherine Lord (07) to grab the draw. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Trojan’s Katie Ramsay (20) towers over Gabby Cleveland (06) to grab the draw control. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland (06) runs to the locker room during halftime. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
USC’s Ella Heaney (10) passes the ball to a teammate. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Sydnie Soto (02) directs her teammates on defense as Katie Ramsay (20) directs her fellow attackers. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s Morgan McCarthy (05) looks to pass to an open teammate. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
USC goalie Kait Devir (44) makes a save as Oregon’s Madysyn Sweeney (14) falls to the ground. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Midfielder Katie Collins (08) brushes herself off after taking a hard fall. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon’s senior Shonly Wallace (22) draws lots of contact on her way to the goal. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The official charges USC’s Alexis Niblock (18) a yellow card. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Senior Sydney Lawrence (27) pushes the ball up the field in transition. The Oregon Lacrosse team takes on USC on April 17th, 2022, at Papé Field. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

