Former Oregon tight end Kano Dillon gets ready before Oregon's annual pro day. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell cools off after a round of sprints. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu (39) does shuttle drills as NFL scouts look on. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon tight end Kano Dillon relaxes after his round of workouts. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins (11) sprints through the drill. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks hops over the obstacles. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks sprints around the obstacles. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon linebacker Jimmie Swain knocks down the obstacle. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon defensive back Ugo Amadi practices defensive coverage. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon defensive back Ugo Amadi practices catching interceptions. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon running back Tony-Brooks James practices catcing passes. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Former Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson practices receiving punts. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media after the workouts. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2019 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

